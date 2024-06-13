Apple to distribute ChatGPT via products without cash payment to OpenAI; Deets here

Apple Inc., led by CEO Tim Cook, has partnered with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This partnership, announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, shows the company's push into AI and digital assistant technology as per Bloomberg.

Value beyond monetary exchange

During the keynote address, Apple executives showed how ChatGPT, which is known for providing straightforward responses to user queries, will be integrated into Siri and new writing tools across their product line. Financial details between Apple and OpenAI remain unknown. According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple will not make direct cash payments to OpenAI under this agreement.

According to insiders, Apple sees the partnership as mutually beneficial, even without a significant direct financial transaction. Instead, Apple plans to use its vast ecosystem to increase the visibility and adoption of OpenAI's technology. This strategic move is expected to increase engagement and may encourage users to upgrade their devices or spend more time interacting with Apple products.

Apple's broader AI strategy

While the initial collaboration is focused on integrating ChatGPT into Apple's ecosystem at no additional cost to users, both parties will benefit from future revenue opportunities. OpenAI provides subscription plans beginning at $20 per month, which could generate revenue through conversions from free to paid accounts. Furthermore, Apple's platform has traditionally earned a share of app subscriptions processed through its payment systems, potentially increasing its revenue stream.

Apple's AI initiative extends beyond ChatGPT integration. The company has been developing in-house AI capabilities known as Apple Intelligence, which are shown alongside the ChatGPT integration. These initiatives reveal Apple's commitment to developing AI technologies directly on its devices, reducing reliance on external cloud computing.

Advertisement

Future directions and market expansion

Apple intends to expand its AI services globally and across languages, a critical step for competing in international markets. However, challenges remain, particularly in regions such as China, where regulatory restrictions prevent the deployment of certain AI features. Apple is reportedly looking into partnerships with local providers to help navigate these challenges and expand its AI offerings in key markets.

The collaboration with OpenAI is not exclusive; Apple is also in talks to incorporate Google's Gemini chatbot into its product ecosystem later this year. This approach is similar to Apple's strategy with the Safari browser, which allows users to select different search engines. By providing a variety of AI services, Apple hopes to cater to a wide range of user preferences and increase platform engagement.

ALSO READ: 'Experiencing the world as best he can': Jimmy Carter's grandson reveals the former President is no longer awake every day