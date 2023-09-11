Apple's rumored iPhone 15 Action Button: What is it and what can it do?

Apple, the world's largest tech company, is preparing to introduce its newest model, the iPhone 15. Apple is adhering to tradition and releasing new iPhones in the autumn like it does every year. New iPhones will be released by Apple on September 12. At 10 a.m. local time (10.30 p.m. IST), the company will host a "Wonderlust" event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

It is anticipated that the business will introduce the iPhone 15 series lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro. But there are reports that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be delayed, even if there are reports that the new iPhones will be available for pre-order in a few days.

ALSO READ: When is iPhone 15 launching? Release date, features, and other details explored

Apple 15 Pro and Pro Max to get the Action Button?

It is rumored that Apple is about to bring a big shift in the new iPhones. According to reports, the Action Button will be a hardware shortcut button that will replace the mute switch on the side of the phone. This new button looks similar to the one on the Apple Watch Ultra. According to reports, this new button will take the place of the mute switch on select iPhone models.

Depending on their preferences or usage patterns, users may quickly access this to initiate pre-set tasks. Apple has reportedly already begun implementing pertinent modifications in iOS 17 beta 4's code snippets, which practically supports the claims. On the other hand, it is reported that Apple's Action Button will be capable of carrying out up to nine functions.

Action Button features

The new Action Button is only anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. This is consistent with Apple's design strategy of distinguishing the Pro iPhone clearly from the entry-level models. According to reports, the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro can do nine more unique tasks. These include Voice Memos, Magnifier, Translate, Camera, Flashlight, Silent Mode, Accessibility, Shortcuts, and Camera Focus Mode.

Camera Shutters

It has been a while since cell phones eliminated the physical buttons used to operate camera shutters. Even the majority of phones with cameras do not feature a real shutter release button. Just tapping that button will accomplish the task, which may also be useful while taking a string of pictures.

Silent mode

The mute button once served this purpose. This feature will still be available even after Apple removes the dedicated button for it. Simply hitting a button ought to be sufficient to enter quiet mode.

Advertisement

Shortcuts

A Pro user's life will be made simpler by the ability to activate commonly used functions like the torch, Siri, the start of your favorite song, the management of smart home devices, and more. Perhaps in order to access this function, users must first download the Shortcuts app.

Maps

You may use the Action Button to bring up a route on Apple Maps or Google Maps if you routinely travel that route or commute between your home and workplace. You may use this information to arrange your day in accordance with the traffic flow.

Gaming

Despite the fact that Apple's Bionic chipsets are among the most potent in the smartphone industry, it would be remarkable if they did not have tactile controllers like those on the RedMagic 8S Pro or the ROG Phone 7. So, if you're a die-hard gamer, the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro could help you improve your mobile gaming experience.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What changes can users expect ahead of new phone release?