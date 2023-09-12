Apple's September 2023 Event: What to expect and where to watch?

For several months, Apple fans and the IT world have been anticipating the official launch of the iPhone 15, and the day has finally arrived. Apple is preparing to showcase four separate variants of the iPhone 15, as well as new watches and AirPods. The much-anticipated introduction will take place during the Apple Wonderlust event, which is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST tonight. Here's how to watch the event.

Where to watch the Apple event?

The event will take place in person in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Those who want to watch will be able to do so via Apple's official YouTube channel, as well as Apple.com and the Apple TV app. Viewers can use the "Notify Me" function on the YouTube page to receive a reminder right before the event starts.

Additional announcements

One of the most anticipated announcements is the release of the iPhone 15 series. While the underlying design may remain the same, major improvements are envisaged. According to the rumors, Apple may raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro variants while keeping the prices of the basic and Plus models the same.

One significant change across the whole iPhone 15 series is the inclusion of USB-C charging, which is a nice adjustment for users. The Pro models are expected to be powered by the amazing A17 Bionic chip, while the basic variants will most likely be powered by the A16 chip. Larger screens with smaller bezels are also in the works.

Exciting additions, such as the interesting "Dynamic Island" feature for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are on the way. The Pro variants could have a stylish titanium finish and a periscope-like lens for better zoom capabilities. On Pro models, an Action button might replace the Mute switch button.

Along with the iPhone announcements, Apple is likely to debut the Apple Watch Series 9, which will include enhancements such as the S9 processor and additional 3D printed components. An improved version of the Apple Watch Ultra is likewise on the way.

There are also signs of a USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro, which would meet the need for more efficient and convenient charging solutions. Finally, the event will very certainly contain Apple's announcement of the release date for iOS 17 and other software updates.

