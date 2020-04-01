April Fool's Day 2020: Twitterati react on jokes being banned on this day due to Coronavirus

After the government warned the citizens against spreading false rumours or messages on April Fool's Day, netizens on Twitter have reacted to this decision.

Coronavirus outbreak has not only hit India but the entire world. Due to the increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. As its April Fool's Day today, people play pranks or post hoax news on social media to fool others. But due to the current situation going around, the government has warned the citizens against spreading false rumours or messages on this particular day as it can lead to unwanted situations of panic amid the current lockdown period. Infact, everything will be monitored by police officials to keep a tab on the same.

Pune Rural Police have issued a notification warning action under Section 188 of the IPC against those circulating misinformation and rumours related to COVID-19 on social media platforms. Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has requested people not to play pranks on their friends and relatives this year. According to him, such fake messages and rumours will create panic among people and therefore should not be done. On April Fool's Day being cancelled, netizens have reacted on social media. While some have tweeted, "Can we all commit now to no terrible #AprilFoolsDay jokes tomorrow? This is just not the year", others have tweeted, "To everyone moaning about or discouraging #AprilFoolsDay can we please just remember that most of the planet is on lockdown, no one can see their families or friends, we can’t really go out, work, socialise or anything even remotely fun... And now you wanna ban jokes too?" Twitter has seen mixed reactions from the citizens. While some are supporting the government's decision, others are against it.

Even Google has decided to drop their April Fools pranks and jokes that they do every year as the whole world is currently fighting the deadly villain coronavirus. As per reports, an internal email from Google marketing head Lorraine Twohill reportedly stated that on April 1, 2020, no jokes and pranks will be done out of respect for those who are fighting the coronavirus.

We've had enough of this year already without the need to do #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/Fz5Vu33XhF — The Hook Design (@thehookdesign) March 31, 2020

To everyone moaning about or discouraging #AprilFoolsDay can we please just remember that most of the planet is on lockdown, no one can see their families or friends, we can’t really go out, work, socialise or anything even remotely fun... And now you wanna ban jokes too? pic.twitter.com/D5UQG1iNZr — Joker (@AutisticFleck) March 31, 2020

Polite reminder Tomorrow is #AprilFoolsDay. Please do not joke about coronavirus, testing positive for covid19, someone dying, mystery vaccines, medical staff, police brutality, and so on. We don't need more misinformation. This is serious sh!t. — Kelsey, a casa (@KelseyFarish) March 31, 2020

Quick Reminder: Saying that you're a COVID19 positive will never be a good #AprilFoolsDay joke. Also, enough with your "I'm gay" confession every damn time. 2020 is a big prank. Your tasteless joke is not welcome anymore. And yeah, wash your freaking hand. — War #OustDuterte (@wakiixwarr) March 31, 2020



Can we all commit now to no terrible #AprilFoolsDay jokes tomorrow? This is just not the year pic.twitter.com/E9fGfB1k0l — Jamie "stay home" Schumacher (@purenoumena) March 31, 2020

