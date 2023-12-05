Are Cardi B and Offset splitting up? Exploring their relationship as rapper shares cryptic Instagram stories amid breakup rumors

Cardi B and Offset, the prominent hip-hop couple, have recently ignited breakup rumors after a series of cryptic social media posts and unfollowing each other on various platforms.

On December 4th, both Cardi B and Offset shared enigmatic statements on their Instagram accounts, hinting at relationship challenges without directly referencing each other. Cardi expressed sentiments about outgrowing relationships and prioritizing herself, while Offset posted a clip from the film Scarface emphasizing self-reliance.

Unfollowing and speculations

Adding to the speculation, their followers observed that Cardi and Offset were no longer following each other on Instagram, leading to widespread speculation about the state of their marriage.

This isn't the first instance of turbulence in their relationship. Earlier this year, Offset accused Cardi of infidelity in a now-deleted Instagram post, alleging that she had been unfaithful. Cardi swiftly responded, vehemently denying the allegations in a candid video and asserting her integrity.

In 2020, Cardi initially filed for divorce from Offset, only to withdraw the petition later. She shared that Offset's change in behavior played a significant role in their reconciliation, emphasizing his efforts to evolve for the sake of their relationship.

A complex journey

The initial encounter between the pair remains relatively obscure, but Cardi recounted their first meeting at an "industry event," emphasizing Offset's persistent pursuit.

"He remained remarkably persistent," Cardi shared in a video posted on her Twitter account, recalling the evening they crossed paths. "He genuinely wanted to engage in a conversation with me."

In January 2017, they collaborated on a track named Lick. During this period, the couple seemingly remained mere colleagues or friends – and they were not yet widely recognized figures.

At that time, Cardi primarily gained fame as a reality star; her breakout hit, Bodak Yellow, wasn't released until several months later. Migos' track Bad and Boujee, released in October 2016, was gradually gaining popularity, contributing to Offset's increasing prominence.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 after meeting that same year, have faced multiple challenges throughout their union. Despite the ongoing rumors and speculations, both Cardi B and Offset have yet to officially confirm any split, leaving fans curious about the future of their relationship.

