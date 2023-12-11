Are Disney+ and Hulu going to outshine Netflix in the USA? Exploring new report

According to a new Ampere Analysis analysis, Disney+ and Hulu are likely to overtake Netflix in both popularity and volume in the United States, signaling a seismic shift in the streaming environment. The joint streaming platform, set to launch in early 2024, is intended to use the power of Disney's massive content collection, including acclaimed originals from Star Wars, Pixar, and Hulu. As the streaming battles heat up, this collaboration is poised to change industry dynamics as per Deadline. Let's dive into the report's core conclusions, looking at the elements that might catapult Disney+ and Hulu ahead of Netflix.

Popularity surges: Disney+ and Hulu lead the pack

According to Ampere's analysis, Disney+ and Hulu led the popularity rankings in the third quarter, taking one-third of the top 100 titles in their home market. Disney+ received 17 titles, while Hulu received 16, outnumbering Netflix's 29. Popularity was determined using indicators such as the amount of interest, online traffic, and box office revenue from key platforms such as Google, Wikipedia, and IMDb. This puts the combined Disney+ and Hulu app in the spotlight, implying a possible shift in audience preferences.

Not only are Disney+ and Hulu gaining in popularity, but they are also gaining in sheer volume. With a remarkable 9,578 titles, the merged streaming service is expected to become the second most crowded platform. With a library of 7,250 titles, Hulu plays a critical part in this accomplishment. Despite the upcoming elimination of 300 titles as a result of Disney's acquisition of Comcast's Hulu share, the pair is predicted to outnumber Netflix by over 1,000 titles, behind only Amazon Prime Video as per Deadline. This extensive content offering is designed to appeal to a wide range of audience tastes and interests.

Advertisement

Subscriber dynamics: Hulu's edge in the U.S.

The strategic agreement between Disney+ and Hulu brings together a varied range of material, from the latest Star Wars chapters and Pixar jewels to Hulu's exclusive blockbusters like Only Murders in the Building and American Horror Story. According to Ampere's estimate, 81% of the top 100 most popular titles on the merged platform will be in the children, family, and sci-fi genres, demonstrating Disney's content strategy. Furthermore, Hulu's content catalog, which includes genres such as crime, romance, and horror, supplements Disney+'s offerings, resulting in a well-rounded and fascinating streaming experience.

According to Ampere's consumer survey, Hulu will have more members than Disney+ in the United States by October 2023. A considerable 44% of Hulu users in the United States already have access to Disney+, mostly through packaged subscriptions that include both platforms as well as ESPN. This existing subscriber base will serve as a solid basis for the next integrated app. Disney+ and Hulu are strategically positioned to benefit on their subscriber synergy, with the integrated one-app experience planned to begin in March 2024.

ALSO READ: Who will secure the rights to 'Coyote vs. Acme'? Exploring Netflix, Paramount, Apple, and Amazon in fierce bidding war