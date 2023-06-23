Are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fighting over an app? Here is everything we know about Project 92

Mark Zuckerberg is venturing into a playground that Elon Musk already dominates. Instead of seeing it as healthy competition, Elon has declared war on the creator of Meta by challenging him to a cage match. We do not know if Mark and Elon will settle the score in a battle of wits or fists. But here is everything we know about the social media network that Mark is creating to go head-to-head with Twitter.

What is Project 92?

Ever since January, Meta has been getting ready to launch a text-based social media app that is very similar to Twitter. This platform will compete with Twitter and the rest of the similar platforms. News of the launch of Project 92 has started a very public feud between Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark has previously shared his plans for the platform by saying that they were “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.” Zuckerberg has not disclosed any more details about the platform.

Meta’s app will be tied connected to Instagram accounts

Meta’s project that is creating a buzz is named Project 92 or P92. It has been reported that the company is planning on calling it ‘Threads'. The app will be deeply integrated into Instagram. A Meta executive recently explained how celebrities and content creators are looking for a “sanely run” social media platform.

Project 92 will work with Mastodon

The interface of the Meta app is reportedly very similar to Twitter, which will make it easier for existing users to adapt quickly. The icons and symbols will be very similar to Instagram’s current interface. ActivityPub is a protocol that helps in "decentralized" social networks. The similarities of the app with Twitter and Instagram might persuade users to switch to it with the sense of familiarity it offers.

ActivityPub allows different social media platforms to help with interconnectivity for users. Mastodon is a platform that uses ActivityPub, which makes it possible for users from Project 92 as well as Mastodon to connect and interact with each other. This will involve letting them share videos and photos as well as message each other regardless of being on different platforms altogether.

High-profile individuals to join Project 92

Chris Cox, who is the Meta chief product officer, has revealed that the company is in talks with several high-profile figures. The aim is to get them to join the platform when it launches. Names like Dalai Lama and Oprah Winfrey have been in conversation. Dalai Lama has a following of 2 million on Instagram, while Oprah has 23 million. High-profile celebrities, as well as figures joining the platform, could be the driving force to persuade their fans to join as well.

Advertisement



Project 92 will likely launch this summer

Meta’s timeline of building the platform aligned with Elon Musk’s takeover. The company started making the platform when Elon took over Twitter. The app is going to be available for users to download this summer, as per Bloomberg and elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Is Elon Musk paying out of his pocket for Twitter Blue ticks of certain celebrities? Here's what we know