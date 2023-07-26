Are NFL legend Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating? Take a look at latest rumors after stars get clicked together

Are Model Irina Shayk and NFL Star Tom Brady the new couple in town? The paparazzi spotted the duo having their PDA moment in Tom’s car. Reportedly, she also spent the night at the Los Angeles home where Tom was also staying. The news came as a surprise for their fans after their photos went viral on social media.

Brady reportedly came in on the evening of July 21 to pick up the 37-year-old model at Hotel Bel-Air and after picking her up, Brady took her to his pad. The two didn’t exit from Brady’s Los Angeles home until the next morning. Later next afternoon, they were spotted inside Brady’s car where the NFL star was seen lovingly caressing Shayk’s face. In the pictures that went viral, Shayk was laughing and leaning towards him while he was adorably stroking her cheeks It is said that the two spent the whole weekend together.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spend the night together

According to reports, Irina and Tom met at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick which took place in Sardinia. Many models including Shayk were rumored to be hitting on the 45-year-old NFL star. While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, these PDA moments and night stays at each other's pads clearly indicate that these two are dating. Dating rumors about the two have been in the news for a month. It is also reported that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele is unhappy with the news of Shayk and his dating.

Brady was previously married to Gisele Bundchen with whom divorced nine months ago. They decided to part ways after being married for 13 years. Brady shares two kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake with Gisele. Before her, he was married to Bridget Moyanhan with whom he has one kid named Jack, 15. Brady has always been there for his kids and this year he was spotted spending a lot of time with his three kids. A few months ago, Brady was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian. But later model Kim Kardashian cleared the air about the two by sharing that they were just friends.



