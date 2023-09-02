Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: ODI Preview, Prediction, and Probable Lineups

India and Pakistan are the biggest rivals in the history of cricket and there’s no other rivalry getting even close to them. The crowd and viewership that the matches between these teams get are unmatchable. The recent matches between Afghanistan and Pakistan and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh may have been more contentious on the pitch and off it, but India and Pakistan's rivalry is undoubtedly the biggest in cricket due to their history, both cricket-related and not, and the caliber of their players.

Every game is eagerly anticipated because they no longer frequently play one other. To find out what transpired during their most recent ODI match, you must travel all the way back to the 2019 World Cup. Although the 2017 Champions Trophy final's notorious Jasprit Bumrah no-ball and renowned Fakhar Zaman century occurred six years ago, the two nations have only faced off in three ODIs since then.

India vs. Pakistan: Match Preview

The Asia Cup was intended to be Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's comeback. Rahul has not yet reached full fitness, whereas Iyer has been given the all-clear, giving Ishan Kishan another chance. Kishan notched three consecutive half-centuries in the West Indies, but they all came at the top of the order. Kishan could have to give up the opening position now that Rohit is back.

During the Ireland T20Is, Bumrah, another crucial Indian player, made a comeback. Bumrah has already declared his willingness to bowl ten overs before that series. Weather allowing, since rain is expected, Saturday's game will put Bumrah's assertion to the test.

Pitch Preview

Excellent batting conditions can be found at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium, which has a surface that is designed with batters in mind. Fast bowlers aren't given much assistance, which makes it an excellent surface for stroke play and rewarding batting efforts. It's common for hitters to take advantage of scoring opportunities when they relax and find their rhythm. A further benefit for spin bowlers is that the surface tends to be more spin-friendly as the game goes on. To take advantage of these beneficial circumstances, successful captains are therefore likely to opt to bat first.

Playing XI

As of now, India has not announced its Playing X1, but the probable players to play today are Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj are some of the players in this lineup.

Pakistan announced that it will use the same lineup as in its last game against Nepal. Babar Azam (captain), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan (wk) are some of the players.

