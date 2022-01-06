Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa and detains him amidst Covid-19 scare; Report

In a shocking turn of events, Australia had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic that eventually led to his detention and removal from the country in a dramatic way. Reportedly, he had landed in Melbourne the previous evening, after he announced on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament without proof of him being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After Australian Open organisers granted him vaccine exemption after his application had been exempted sparked fury amongst Australians.

According to reports in NDTV, Australians were angry that they had been following the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for two years. But the nine-time Australian Open champion never got past border control. "Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," the Australian Border Force said in a statement. It further added, "Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia. The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements."

The player was held at the airport overnight but was moved, along with his team, early on Thursday. It is unclear if he will depart Australia later in the day or stay in hotel quarantine or government accommodation during a possible legal fight against deportation.

It is reported that Djokovic’s lawyers would attempt to overturn the decision. Also, Serbia's president blasted Australia for the maltreatment of its star.

ALSO READ: India logs over 58,000 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours