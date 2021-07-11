Australia reports first 2021 COVID 19 death; Records highest daily cases in New South Wales

The authorities have mentioned that the cases around Sydney are likely to rise. The government is taking all precautionary measures to combat the situation.

The world is facing a tough time ever since the deadly Coronavirus hit. From 2020 to the current year, every country is taking all necessary precautions to keep things in control. India suffered the worst conditions. There was a scarcity of oxygen cylinders. People were not able to find beds in the hospital. But slowly death toll numbers decreased. And now, Australia has reported its first Coronavirus-related death of the year. The authorities announced on Sunday. And the highest number of cases are being reported in the state of New South Wales.

The city is already battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. As reported in Reuters, State Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said that the numbers in and around Sydney are expected to rise. It is worth mentioning here that those cities are already under a hard lockdown. “I’ll be shocked if it’s less than 100 this time tomorrow,” he added. The report further mentions that the current number of cases is 566. The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday but owing to the current situation it has been extended.

The vaccination in the country is only available to people over 40 and groups at risk either due to their health or exposure to the virus at work.

In other countries like Brazil, it has registered 1,205 deaths and 48,504 new cases on Saturday. So far, the country has registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 cases. Mexico reported 232 more deaths.

