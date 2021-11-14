Australia win FIRST T20 World Cup, beat New Zealand by 8 wickets; Virender Sehwag reacts

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has come to an exciting end with Australia lifting their first-ever cup as they beat New Zealand in the series finale. Australia registered a commanding triumph over New Zealand as it beat the latter by eight wickets. New Zealand managed to score 172/4 in 20 overs, while Australia gained 173/2 in 18.5 overs.

The much-anticipated final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end in Dubai tonight. Australia’s David Warner scored 53 runs while Mitchell Marsh was seen in top form with 77 runs. This was an unexpected win for the Aussies as they slowly and gradually climbed their way up in the shortest format of the game. This maiden victory in T20 World Cup is surely significant for the team as no one expected them to make it even in the semifinals. Australia last won against New Zealand back in 2015 at the MCG, and this victory has come after a drought of almost six years.

Coming to the Black Caps, skipper Kane Williamson was the top scorer in the team with his 85-run knock. Opener Martin Gill made 28 runs.

As fireworks go off for the Australian team in the Dubai stadium, Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle to extend congratulations to the team. He wrote, “Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal”.

Take a look:

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Preity Zinta too took to her Instagram stories and congratulated the winning team. She wrote, “Congrats to the Aussie team for winning the T20 World Cup. Hard Luck Black Caps. You guys played so well throughout the tournament.”

Take a look:

