Australian Bushfire: Easy ways how you can help the ones affected by the crisis

2020 has begun on a rather tragic and unfortunate note. In a time and age when everyone is openly talking about saving nature and the repercussions of climate change, Australia is facing its biggest challenge till date. Bush fires in the country are literally going out of control and the photos and footages are too heartbreaking to look at. Social media is abuzz with the harrowing, distressing and painful images from the site that are surfacing with every passing minute. It is just becoming impossible to sit and see through it all and do absolutely nothing about it.

The hapless calamity has accounted 25 human deaths in New South Wales and Victoria. Close to 1500 homes have been destroyed, almost 1 billion animals have been killed and about 14.7 million acres of land have burned across the six states. All the CO2 smoke emitted from the bushfire is more than half of the country’s annual emissions. Needless to say there is a major global outcry and prominent and influential celebrities have urged people to help Australia in their time of crisis.

Most of us are feeling helpless and really want to contribute in our own way for the bush fires. Listed below are simple and easy ways you can help and support those who are affected in Australia.

Help the families in crisis

A lot of families have been affected because the bushfire. You can make donations to The Australian Red Cross and Salvation Army Australia who are helping people in huge capacity in evacuation centers across the country.

World Wide Fund

WWF or World Wide Fund is accepting donations to help in conservation activities, especially for koalas.

Zoos Victoria

Zoos Victoria has started off a Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund which will help in emergency vet assistance.

Make donations to Foodbank

Here’s one easy way to make donations to Foodbank. You can donate it to their website and help the communities who are cut off from power and food.

Givit

Givit is a not-for-profit organisation who are all for helping the ones in need. You can either donate items or money to them and they help in passing it on.

ST. Vincent de Paul society

This society is helping the ones affected with providing food, clothing and emotional support. They are also helping people on the ground in rebuilding structures.

These are simple and easy ways of lending support to the ones affected! Do your bit now!

