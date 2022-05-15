Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds passes away in a tragic car crash

Cricket fans woke up to yet another devastating news on Sunday morning. As per international reports, Australian cricket all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away on Sunday in a tragic car crash. The news came as a jolt to not just Australian fans, but cricket fans across the globe as it came as another tragic blow to after the recent deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Local police revealed a 46-year-old male was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night. Local reports and the cricketer's friends identified him as Andrew Symonds and confirmed that the cricketer had died after suffering from injuries.

A police statement read, “Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating."

Symonds' former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie tweeted, "Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We're all gonna miss you mate." Whereas, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds."

In the cricketing world, Andrew Symonds was widely considered to be one of the most skilled all-rounders in Australian cricket. He also played a pivotal role when Australia won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.