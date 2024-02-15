Australian Prime Minister Makes His Valentine's Day More Special; Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend

Love triumphs in Australian politics this Valentine's Day! While inside the office, Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces engagement to Jodie Haydon, marking a historic moment.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Feb 15, 2024  |  11:54 PM IST |  328
Instagram
Anthony Albanese proposes inside office on Valentine's Day ( Instagram )
Key Highlight
  • Anthony Albanese becomes the first sitting PM to get engaged while in office
  • The proposal signifies a new chapter in Albanese's life

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made headlines this Valentine's Day by announcing his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, marking a historic moment as the first sitting Prime Minister to get engaged while in office.

A heartfelt proposal

The 60-year-old politician shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartwarming selfie of the couple, showcasing Jodie's sparkling new ring. The proposal took place during a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, followed by a heartfelt moment on the balcony of the Prime Minister's residence, the Lodge.

Anthony Albanese proposes inside office on Valentine's Day ( Instagram )

Living in the moment

In a press conference following the announcement, Albanese expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from Australians. He emphasized the joy of finding a partner to spend the rest of his life with and shared his excitement about the future. Jodie echoed his sentiments, thanking everyone for their overwhelming but beautiful congratulations.

When questioned about wedding plans, the couple laughed off suggestions of a pre-election wedding, emphasizing their desire to savor the present moment. Albanese reassured reporters that while discussions about wedding details would happen, they were focused on enjoying the happiness of their engagement.

A new chapter

Albanese's previous marriage to Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019 after 19 years, and the Prime Minister and Jodie reportedly met in 2020. Their relationship blossomed over shared interests, including rugby, and Jodie later joined Albanese on the campaign trail in 2022. Despite being a public figure, Albanese's engagement has been met with positivity from both supporters and critics alike.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton extended his congratulations in Parliament, jesting about a future "royal wedding" and eagerly anticipating the celebration. The engagement represents a personal milestone for Albanese and Jodie, symbolizing a new chapter in their lives filled with love and companionship.

As the couple embraces their journey together, Australians join in celebrating their union, embodying the spirit of love that permeates the air Down Under this Valentine's Day.

FAQ

When did Anthony Albanese propose to Jodie Haydon?
Albanese proposed on Valentine's Day after a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant.
How did the public react to the engagement?
The engagement received positive responses, with even critics offering congratulations and showcasing widespread support.
