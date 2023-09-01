'Avoid getting drunk': Italy PM's partner stirs major controversy following insensitive remarks on rape

Content Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, is embroiled in a big scandal when her partner made inappropriate statements about rape during a recent interview. His remark, "Avoid getting drunk," has infuriated activists, politicians, and the general public.

The Controversy

The argument erupted when Meloni's partner, Andrea Giambruno, was asked about his thoughts on the rise in sexual assault cases in Italy. Instead of showing empathy or addressing the systemic causes that are contributing to the problem, Andrea suggested that women avoid getting drunk in order to reduce their chances of being raped.

Victim Blaming

His words have been attacked for victim-blaming and propagating damaging attitudes that place the burden of prevention on women. Activists contend that focusing on potential victims' behavior distracts from the true issue: the need for more comprehensive measures to combat rape culture and hold perpetrators accountable.

Opposition Parties

Members of the opposing parties have slammed Andrea's remarks as uneducated and offensive. They claim that it is the attitudes and conduct of potential rapists that must be changed, not the victim's behavior. They emphasize the need for education and societal norm modification in preventing sexual violence.

ALSO READ: Fawad Khan to Danish Taimoor: Top 10 most desirable actors shaping Pakistan's TV industry

Women’s Rights Campaigns

Several women's rights organizations and campaigners have voiced outrage and asked that Meloni's partner apologize. They claim his remarks contribute to a culture of silence surrounding rape and deter survivors from coming forward. They are also concerned that his remarks may inspire rapists and propagate the myth that rape is either justified or excusable.

Andrea's comments have also been chastised for demonstrating a lack of knowledge of the nuances of sexual assault. Sexual violence can occur regardless of alcohol level. Perpetrators prey on vulnerability, and the blame is fully on them and the structures that support their conduct.

Prime Minister’s Remark

Meloni made a statement in response to the backlash, noting that Andrea's words do not reflect her views or the government's stance on the matter. While the Prime Minister's remark is considered a start in the right direction, campaigners and opposition parties in Italy are calling for specific efforts to address the issue of sexual assault.

Andrea's inappropriate words, in the end, highlighted the need for a more caring and knowledgeable approach to sexual assault. They serve as a reminder that victim-blaming and the perpetuation of toxic stereotypes not only impede progress but also hurt survivors. The uproar over his remarks should act as a catalyst for change, urging comprehensive steps to prevent rape culture and provide justice and assistance to survivors.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

ALSO READ: Yaman's Early Bird to Halit Ergenç’s Magnificent Century: Top 5 romantic Turkish dramas for beginners