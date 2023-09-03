Babar Azam: A complete profile of Pakistan's cricket captain

Babar Azam is one of the most talented and popular cricketers in current times. Pakistan’s Azam is the best batsman in T20 International cricket. In T20 Internationals, he serves as the team's captain, while in One Day Internationals, he serves as vice-captain.

Babar Azam who is a right-handed top-order batsman established himself as a long-term member of Pakistan's batting order in 2016 with a strong showing that included three consecutive ODI hundreds against the West Indies in the UAE and a 90 in his third Test, played in Hamilton. Azam is known for his composure and level-headed attitude.

Here's all you need to know about Babar Azam's records and stats!

Babar Azam started playing cricket at a very early age

On October 15, 1994, Babar Azam was born in Lahore, Punjab. He is a right-handed batter and an off-break right-arm bowler. Babar Azam has a distinguished career and has represented several teams domestically and internationally. He began playing professionally when he was just 13 years old while still in school.

Domestic Cricket Career

2010 marked the beginning of Babar Azam's first-class career, as he began competing for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. In the 2010 Qaid e Azam Trophy match against National Bank Limited, he made his First-Class debut on December 10, 2010. The game finished in a tie despite his 54 runs off 114 balls.

One-Day International Debut

On May 31, 2015, in Lahore, Babar made his one-day international debut in cricket against a very undermanned Zimbabwean team. On his debut, he scored 54 runs, but the game was a draw. He nonetheless continued to play consistently throughout the games and eventually rose to the position of being one of Pakistan's most dependable batters in limited-overs cricket.

He reached the 1000-run threshold in only 21 innings and surpassed the 2000 and 3000-run thresholds faster than any other Pakistani hitter. He scored 46 runs in his maiden international competition, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, which enabled Pakistan to win the match.

Test debut

On October 13, 2016, Babar Azam played in his first Test match against the West Indies in Dubai. His team won by a score of 56 thanks to his 69 runs in the first inning and 21 runs in the second. He joined a select group of players by making his Day/Night Test debut with this victory.

The highest 4th innings score by a skipper in Test cricket history is his 196 against Australia. Babar faced 425 deliveries in total for his 196 runs, which also happens to be the most of any hitter in a Test's final innings. Babar is the top run-scorer for Pakistan in Test matches since the beginning of 2019 with 2031 runs in 39 innings.

Babar Azam's record as captain

In 2020 Azam was appointed as the ODI and Test captain. Babar has led his team to 12 victories and 5 losses in 18 ODIs; one match was a no-result. As a captain, Azam has won 8 of the 13 tests he has played, losing 3.

