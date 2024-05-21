Baby's excitement to stay in Four Seasons Orlando goes viral; TikTokers react to with ‘fully conscious baby’ memes

Millions of hearts have been stolen by a baby’s adorable reaction to visiting Four Seasons Orlando. In a viral TikTok video, as @sobrizzle, Stefanie shows her niece’s vibrant response when she heard about the idea of getting an opportunity to stay in a luxurious hotel in Walt Disney World.

A heartwarming moment

The video that Stefanie posted captures a natural family scene. A woman off-camera asks “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” The baby says yes happily while raising her arm as she is being held in a man’s hands.

Another little girl nearby also lifts her hand and exclaims “Me!” showing how eager she could be for such a trip. The man holding the baby laughingly joins them declaring his keenness for the same.

Stefanie captioned it humorously, “My niece can be your baby ambassador if @fourseasons is looking.” Having gained popularity quickly, it had amassed over 25 million views by May 20th.

Social media reactions

Viewers were interested and entertained at what seemed like a high-end resort that this infant was familiar with. Some commented on how surprising that was for the infant. For example, one person probed into; "How does she know what Four Seasons Orlando is? I don't even know what it looks like." Another one was taken aback by the awareness demonstrated by the child saying, "I wasn't ready for [her] to talk or be aware."

TikTok is currently losing their minds over FCB.



FCB = Fully Conscious Baby pic.twitter.com/okDSrmKapT Advertisement May 19, 2024

This cute reaction has led to some funny comments and memes from fans all over social media platforms. One user jokingly said in sophisticated language, "Would be delighted mother to accompany you on this exhilarating excursion to the Four Seasons Orlando. I will pack our essentials acquired for our trip."

Another added, “Splendid mother.Splendid. Not only will I be participating in visiting the four seasons Orlando but my family whomst loveth me more than anyone else will be joining.”

About Four Seasons Orlando

Four Seasons Orlando is one of the most luxurious hotels in Walt Disney World. It has something for everyone, children and adults alike. It includes shops, a spa and six dining options. The resort also has waterslides, pools, a lazy river and an adult’s only pool. However, such luxury comes at a price. For example, depending on the season and room type, a room for two adults can cost between $1,000 and $3,000 per night.

Many people have experienced moments of joy due to the baby’s excitement together with high-end services provided by the hotel. Smiling faces are still observed throughout as this video is being passed around making people dream of luxurious holidays.

