BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Winners List: God Of War Ragnarök, Vampire Survivors bag top honours
The prestigous BAFTA Games Awards, which honours the finest games from various genres, was held on March 30, Thursday. Check out the winners list...
The highly prestigious BAFTA Games Award 2023, which was held to honour the world's finest games of all genres from the previous year, is announced. The awards were announced at the grand ceremony which was held in the Queen Elizabeth Hall of South Bank, London, on March 30, Thursday. The BAFTA Games Award 2023 ceremony selected its winners through a special jury, while the 'Game Of The Year' title is awarded considering the votes of the general public. The ceremony, which was hosted by Julia Hardy and Inel Thompson, was live-streamed on Twitch.
God of War Ragnarök, Vampire Survivors bag top honours
The epic mythological adventure game God of War Ragnarök, which is developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment won big at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 by winning 6 trophies, including the BAFTA Game Of The Year title. For the unversed, the much-loved adventure game set history with this year's BAFTA Games Awards nominations, by earning 14 nominations in various categories. God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to the 2019-released internationally famous game, God of War.
Vampire Survivors won the BAFTA Award for Best Game, this year. The popular game also won another award at the ceremony, Best Game Design. The fantasy adventure game Elden Ring, which had multiple BAFTA nominations this year, ended up winning two awards which include Best Original Property and Best Multiplayer Game. Final Fantasy XIV Online, Kirby and The Forgotten Land, Endling - Extension Is Forever, Immortality, and Horizon - Forbidden Forest are the other games that won big at the BAFTA Games Awards, this year.
BAFTA Games Awards 2023 winners list:
Animation: God of War Ragnarök
Evolving Game: Final Fantasy XIV Online
Original Property: Elden Ring
Audio Achievement: God of War Ragnarök
Game Design: Vampire Survivors
British Game: Rollerdrome
Artistic Achievement: Tunic
Multiplayer: Elden Ring
Narrative: Immortality
Performer in a Supporting Role: Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda (God of War Ragnarök)
Music: God of War Ragnarök
EE Game Of The Year (voted for by the public): God of War Ragnarök
Technical Achievement: Horizon Forbidden West
Family: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Debut Game: Tunic
BAFTA Fellowship: Shuhei Yoshida
Performer in a Leading Role: Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarök)
Best Game: Vampire Survivors.
ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett takes home Best Actress trophy, Edward Berger wins Best Director
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more