BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Winners List: God Of War Ragnarök, Vampire Survivors bag top honours

The highly prestigious BAFTA Games Award 2023, which was held to honour the world's finest games of all genres from the previous year, is announced. The awards were announced at the grand ceremony which was held in the Queen Elizabeth Hall of South Bank, London, on March 30, Thursday. The BAFTA Games Award 2023 ceremony selected its winners through a special jury, while the 'Game Of The Year' title is awarded considering the votes of the general public. The ceremony, which was hosted by Julia Hardy and Inel Thompson, was live-streamed on Twitch.

God of War Ragnarök, Vampire Survivors bag top honours

The epic mythological adventure game God of War Ragnarök, which is developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment won big at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 by winning 6 trophies, including the BAFTA Game Of The Year title. For the unversed, the much-loved adventure game set history with this year's BAFTA Games Awards nominations, by earning 14 nominations in various categories. God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to the 2019-released internationally famous game, God of War.

Vampire Survivors won the BAFTA Award for Best Game, this year. The popular game also won another award at the ceremony, Best Game Design. The fantasy adventure game Elden Ring, which had multiple BAFTA nominations this year, ended up winning two awards which include Best Original Property and Best Multiplayer Game. Final Fantasy XIV Online, Kirby and The Forgotten Land, Endling - Extension Is Forever, Immortality, and Horizon - Forbidden Forest are the other games that won big at the BAFTA Games Awards, this year.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 winners list:

Animation: God of War Ragnarök

Evolving Game: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Original Property: Elden Ring

Audio Achievement: God of War Ragnarök

Game Design: Vampire Survivors

British Game: Rollerdrome

Artistic Achievement: Tunic

Multiplayer: Elden Ring

Narrative: Immortality

Performer in a Supporting Role: Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda (God of War Ragnarök)

Music: God of War Ragnarök

EE Game Of The Year (voted for by the public): God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement: Horizon Forbidden West

Family: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Debut Game: Tunic

BAFTA Fellowship: Shuhei Yoshida

Performer in a Leading Role: Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarök)

Best Game: Vampire Survivors.

