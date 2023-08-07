Baldur’s Gate 3's minimum requirements to play the much-awaited RPG

Baldur’s Gate is one of the most popular and played games in current times. Baldur's Gate 3 has officially gone online throughout the globe after six years in development and three years in early access. It will take some time before genuine evaluations start to appear because of the game's enormous size—reports claim that it has 174 hours of cutscenes and more than 17,000 different ways to conclude the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't require the most processing or visual power of any game currently available, but it does take up a lot of storage space. You don't need to have the newest, most powerful (and costly) cards; of course, your experience may differ depending on the type of hardware you have.

Minimum requirements to play Baldur's Gate 3

RAM memory size: 8 GB

Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM) graphics

DirectX (Version 11)

An operating system and a 64-bit CPU.

150 GB is available for storage.

Further Information: SSD is needed.

Windows 10 64-bit OS

Processor required AMD FX 8350 / Intel I5 4690

The actual download for Baldur's Gate 3 is closer to 122GB than the 150GB listed in the system requirements, but even so, that's still a sizable amount of gigabytes. Baldur's Gate 3's commands enormous chunks of your SSD or hard disc space. However, less powerful PCs still have a chance. The majority of recent graphics cards will fulfill the minimum 4GB VRAM need, and the list of suggested specifications concentrates on CPUs and GPUs from previous generations; an RTX 4080 is not necessary. "SSD required" is also a stretch, given that the graphics options include a toggle designed to speed up texture loading on sluggish hard drives. However, loading times on HDDs will be slightly longer.

Baldur's Gate 3's greatest performance may likely be achieved with the least amount of effort. Despite having a respectable visual appearance, it can be played on many older CPUs and graphics cards and is virtually bug-free aside from the occasional stutter (and a currently unappealing Vulkan alternative).

