On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi for the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir's inauguration. It is one of the biggest in the Middle East which is located in Abu Dhabi. Founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj, BAPS is a socio-spiritual faith with roots in the Vedas that was first introduced by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in the late 1700s.

Before the temple's official opening, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas acknowledged the important role that the kindness and unity of UAE leaders had played. He expressed his sincere appreciation to the UAE's leaders and officials as well, highlighting the strong relationship between the Prime Minister of India and their leadership.

Know more about BAPS Mandir

The government allotted land for the BAPS temple after the proposal for the Abu Dhabi temple was made during Prime Minister Modi's initial visit to the country in 2015.

The shilanyas vidhi (foundation stone-laying ceremony) was held on April 20, 2019, in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, and dignitaries and officials from India and the UAE.

This 27-acre temple is made of pink sandstone. Selected for their durability against summer temperatures as high as 50 °C (122 °F), which are occasionally encountered in the United Arab Emirates, the sturdy stones were sourced from the state in northern India. The dimensions of the mandir are 108 feet high, 262 feet long, and 180 feet wide.

In addition, there are two ghumats (domes), seven shikars (spires), which stand in for the seven Emirates in the United Arab Emirates, twelve samrans, and forty2 pillars. It has sculptures made of marble set against a background of sandstone buildings. More than 25,000 pieces of stone, expertly carved by Indian artisans, make up the mandir.

Additionally, eco-friendly elements are included in the temple's design, such as the food court's benches, tables, and chairs made from recycled wooden pallets. There is a waterfall feature that represents the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati holy rivers sources.

The Inaugural ceremony

Beginning with the opening ceremonies, the inaugural events started on February 10, 2024. On February 11, 2024, the "Yagna for Harmony," a Vedic ceremony, was performed in hopes of obtaining divine benefits. Taking place on February 14, 2024, the temple was consecrated during a Vedic ceremony conducted by Mahant Swami Maharaj.

