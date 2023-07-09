BBC presenter gets embroiled in scandal; Accused of paying teen for explicit photos

An unnamed male BBC presenter has been accused of engaging in a disturbing activity involving a teenager, as reported by The Sun. According to the newspaper, the presenter allegedly paid the young individual tens of thousands of pounds for explicit photos, starting when the victim was 17 years old. The BBC is currently looking into the allegations, and the presenter is not expected to appear on air in the near future.

Family complaints and concerns over the presenter's continued on-air presence

The Sun reported that the young person's family filed a complaint with the BBC on May 19. Frustrated by the presenter's ongoing presence, the family approached the newspaper with their concerns. However, they emphasized that they did not seek any financial gain from sharing their story. The victim's mother revealed that the anonymous individual, now 20 years old, had used the money received from the presenter to fuel a crack cocaine addiction. She described how her child transformed from a "happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict" within three years.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Delightfully Deceitful's Kim Dong Wook on working with Chun Woo Hee, Yoon Bak and his character

Denials and reactions from high-profile BBC presenters

In response to the allegations, several prominent BBC presenters took to social media to deny any involvement. Rylan Clark, broadcaster and television personality, tweeted that he was not the presenter in question. Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2 presenter, also distanced himself from the story, clarifying that the allegations did not concern him. Gary Lineker, presenter of Match of the Day, did not directly address the allegations but affirmed on Twitter that he was not involved. Nicky Campbell reported an anonymous Twitter account to the police after it falsely claimed he was the accused presenter. He highlighted the importance of taking a stand against such falsehoods on social media.

BBC's response and ongoing investigation

The BBC assured that they take all allegations seriously and have established processes in place to address such issues proactively. A spokesperson emphasized that if further investigation or examination is required based on the received information, appropriate actions will be taken. The BBC expressed the importance of obtaining more details and understanding the situation from those who have come forward. Despite potential limitations, if there is no response, the corporation remains committed to pursuing the matter.

Questions about the BBC's handling of the family's complaint and the presenter's continued on-air presence remain unanswered. The allegations, if substantiated, could potentially mark the end of the high-profile presenter's career.

ALSO READ: What is the future of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord? Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn opens up