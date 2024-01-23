Entrepreneur, Naren Krishna was taken aback when he realized the person seated next to him in economy class was none other than Narayana Murthy, Infosys' co-foundern during a commercial trip from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Despite being one of the biggest businessmen, Murthy is known for his modest travel preferences, which frequently include flying economy.

Overwhelmed by surprise, Krishna took to LinkedIn to share his experience and the essential ideas he learned from Murthy. The user started the message by expressing his amazement at finding himself sat next to the visionary entrepreneur, calling the experience as an unexpected and quite cool turn of events. Throughout the journey, the user couldn't get over the shock of being in the presence of such a corporate legend.

Krishna and Murthy talked about a variety of issues throughout their conversation, including the future landscape of AI, the influential position of youth in India's global economy, surpassing China's potential, managing expectations, dealing with stress, and navigating failures when developing a company.

Murthy's views extended to the philosophy of detachment, as he cited instances when, despite enormous effort, certain deals at Infosys failed to materialize, while others succeeded unexpectedly. Drawing on Murthy's own experiences at Infosys, Krishna recalled instances where his efforts failed to result in big contracts, while unexpected transactions fell into place.

Krishna wrote, "One gem he shared was the importance of detachment from results, he recounted instances from his Infosys journey when, despite putting in relentless efforts, big contracts didn't materialise, while unexpected deals surprisingly fell into place. The key takeaway for me in this discussion was the quote he mentioned from Louis Pasteur, 'Chance favours the prepared mind."

Krishna closed his post by expressing Murthy's belief in AI's disruptive impact on numerous industries, as well as its ability to increase human productivity.

Krishna's LinkedIn article, shared on January 22, received over 4,000 views and numerous comments, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to interact with Murthy.

