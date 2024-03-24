Bhad Bhabie Shares Photo Of First Child With Boyfriend Le Vaughn; See Here

Bhad Bhabie, the reality TV star-turned-rapper, has taken to social media to share the first glimpse of her newborn daughter, whom she welcomed with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the 20-year-old artist revealed a tender moment, holding her baby girl in her arms, sharing her excitement of being a mom.

Bhad Bhabie introduces her first child to the world

In the recent Instagram snapshot shared by Bhad Bhabie, the 20-year-old artist revealed a tender moment, holding her baby girl in her arms, with the infant's face hidden behind a delicate pink heart. The newborn can be seen wrapped snugly in a heart-print blanket with tiny mittens covering her hands. While the child's name remains undisclosed, the photo exudes joy and affection, marking a special milestone in Bhad Bhabie's journey into motherhood.

Bhad Bhabie justifies being a mother at the age of 20

In a candid interview with PEOPLE back in February, Bhad Bhabie expressed her excitement about becoming a mother, eagerly anticipating the arrival of her daughter. She revealed her plans to name her baby Kali Love, sharing the significance of the name chosen by her partner's mother.

She shared, “The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went good with Kali." Further explaining her approach to parenting, Bhad Bhabie hinted at being more strict compared to Le Vaughn, highlighting the diversity in their parenting styles.

However, amidst the joy of impending motherhood, Bhad Bhabie also addressed the criticisms and judgments she faced from social media regarding her readiness for motherhood at a young age. Disheartened by unwarranted opinions from online platforms, she voiced her frustration, questioning the validity of judgments made by strangers, judging her through their phone screens.

“I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready.’ It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off,” she added.

The arrival of Bhad Bhabie's baby girl marks a significant moment for the Bringing Up Bhabie star, transitioning from her public persona to embracing the role of a mother. With her partner Le Vaughn by her side, Bhad Bhabie embarks on a journey filled with love, responsibility, and the joys of parenthood.

