Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets WHO approval; Grants emergency use listing to COVID-19 vaccine

Here is a piece of good news for all the Indians in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. Reportedly, the technical advisory group of WHO has recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The advisory group met today and this decision came forward. The World Health Organisation’s panel had last week sought additional clarifications from the Hyderabad-based firm and today in a tweet the UN health body announced this good news.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the UN health body said, “WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19.” WHO’s Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Singh also congratulated India for the EUL of Covaxin. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a ‘win for Atmanirbhar Bharat‘ and PM Modi’s goodwill and determination.

WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

Talking about Covaxin, it has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. Last week PM Narendra Modi had urged WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to expedite the nod during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Geneva. PM assured that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic in a sly nudge to the UN health body as he asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

