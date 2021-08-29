Bhavina Patel brings India its first medal at Tokyo Paralympics as she clinches silver in Para Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel dominated Twitter trends on early Sunday morning as the paddler brought India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She bagged a prestigious silver medal in Para Table Tennis as China’s Zhou Ying took the top spot by defeating her.

The 34-year-old first-time Indian Paralympian from Ahmedabad, who took up table tennis to maintain fitness during her graduation days, did not give up and fought till the very end. Bhavina also scripted history as she became the first Indian Paralympian to bag a medal in Para Table Tennis.

Netizens hailed Patel's win on social media and congratulated her for making the country proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise as he tweeted, "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics."

Cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted wishes for the paddler as he wrote, "Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics. A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also ecstatic about the win as she tweeted, "Congratulations #BhavinaPatel on winning the Silver medal in #ParaTableTennis. Your perseverance and success shall shall as motivation for many. #TokyoParalympics."

