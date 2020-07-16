Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Apple & other bigwig's Twitter accounts hacked

The Twitter accounts of numerous popular and influential people like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and others have been hacked. Read on for further details.

In a shocking state of events, the Twitter accounts of some influential individuals and companies have been hacked sometime back. Among others whose accounts have fallen under the radar of these anonymous hacks include former US president, Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West, presidential candidate Joe Biden, and former mayor of New York City, Mike Bloomberg. But that’s not all. Companies like Apple and Uber’s Twitter accounts have also been hacked in a similar manner.

If media reports are to be believed, this widespread compromise happened as a part of promoting a bitcoin scam that has probably led to its creator earning a lot of money! The first to fall prey to the hacker’s intent was Elon Musk’s account that was being used to run the aforementioned scam. Twitter itself has acknowledged the fact by elaborating on the situation in its support platform and has assured of investigating the matter and taking steps to fix the same.

The same is happening with the rest of the accounts too which are reportedly sharing a similar message with an identical address. The surprising fact here is that this widespread hack has occurred on the accounts of some of the most influential persons and companies around the world. But the worrying part here is that the third party who has indulged in this unprecedented stuff has found out a loophole in Twitter’s login steps and has gained access to other activities like admin privileges.

