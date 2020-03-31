Bill Gates predicts end of COVID 19; Says complete shutdown is the only way to fight the pandemic

Bill Gates has predicted the end of the ongoing coronavirus Pandemic will come to an end. Read on to find out.

Former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates knows the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic will eventually come to an end. The 64-year-old American business magnate stated that the US needs a complete shutdown to fight the health crisis. Citing the example of China, he suggested that a nationwide lockdown between six to ten weeks would be necessary to fight the deadly virus. He noted that China was able to control the situation after their six-week period of a shutdown.

Following the lockdown, they started to open up again with very few recorded cases. That is exactly what Bill suggested for America – a serious nationwide shutdown, CNN reported. Rather than going state by state, Bill stressed that the entire country needs to be in this together. He asserted that the government just has to impose six-to-ten-weeks shutdown once and that would solve the issue. He also stated that the US needs to work on increasing COVID-19 testing.

According to the recent reports, the US has now surged past China and Italy to become the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak. US has over 159,000 confirmed infections, which is more than any other country in the world. About half of these cases in the US have been recorded from New York, making the city the epicentre of the American outbreak.

Explaining the numbers in NYC, health experts are pointing out that the city is severely affected because it is the largest and most densely populated city in America. According to a report published by Bloomberg last week, about 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended March 21 because of the ongoing lockdown. Globally, the total number of infections recorded has reached 775,000. While 160,000 people have recovered, nearly 37,000 have lost their lives. ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign off as royals with a moving goodbye note; Check it out

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More