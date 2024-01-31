Billionaire Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar assumes the throne as Malaysia's new king; Here's what we know

In a ceremony steeped with tradition, Malaysia welcomed its 17th king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the ruler of Johor. The billionaire monarch, known for his vast business empire and influential personality, succeeded Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang state on Wednesday, marking a watershed moment in the country's monarchy, as per the Guardian.

The pomp and circumstance-filled swearing-in ceremony at Malaysia's majestic palace represented the seamless power transfer within the country's unique rotating monarchy. The event, attended by distinguished dignitaries such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Cabinet members, highlighted the continuity of the nation's governance structure and the monarchy's revered role in maintaining national unity and stability.

King's roles and responsibilities

As Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar assumes symbolic leadership, embodying Malaysia's rich cultural heritage and traditions. While his administrative authority is largely ceremonial, the king has essential responsibilities, such as agreeing to legislation, appointing Cabinet members, and dissolving Parliament. Furthermore, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar is the guardian of Islam and Malay customs, encouraging a sense of identity and unity among the diverse population.

In anticipation of the monarch's coronation, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar expressed a vision for his reign that included proactive engagement and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of Malaysian citizens. The monarch expressed the desire to combat corruption and promote national unity, indicating his willingness to actively address pressing issues confronting the country. Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's leadership promises to steer the country toward prosperity and harmony by emphasizing economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

About Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor state combines royal heritage with modernity. He is a vocal advocate for welfare issues and goes on road trips every year, connecting directly with his constituents on his motorcycle. Sultan Ibrahim lives a lavish lifestyle, as evidenced by his private jet, a gold-and-blue Boeing 737, which he flew from Johor to Kuala Lumpur.

His opulent possessions include a diverse collection of cars, motorcycles, and international properties. Notably, Sultan Ibrahim is the only Malaysian ruler with a private army, a historical concession for Johor's cooperation in modern Malaysia. However, his extensive corporate involvement, particularly in the Forest City project with China's Country Garden, increases concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

Sultan Ibrahim remains unaffected, expressing his desire to revitalize projects such as a rail link with Singapore. Defending his business ventures, he humorously remarks on the importance of expanding his modest state allowance. Sultan Ibrahim is married to Raja Zarith Sofiah, an Oxford graduate and prolific author, and has five sons and a daughter, displaying a balance of regal responsibility and contemporary engagement.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk remembers Stephen Hawking after chip implanted in human brain amid Epstein's list controversy