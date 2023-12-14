Birthday Special: Taylor Swift's top 6 most iconic songs featuring Look What You Made Me Do, Anti-Hero, and more as she turns 34

Taylor Swift released her first album in 2006 when she was just 16 years old. The singer-songwriter has become the voice of love, heartbreak, and every emotion in between. The singer released her 10th album last fall, and that doesn't include her re-recorded Taylor's Version albums.

Swift won dozens of awards, wrote hundreds of hit songs, appeared on screens big and small, and rocked the world on several sold-out tours. The pop sensation has now turned 34 years old, and in honor of the monster year she just had — and the exciting year ahead of her — we're looking back at some of her best songs.

Taylor Swift's top 6 most iconic songs

1. Love Story

As the lead single from her second studio album, Fearless, Taylor Swift's Love Story became one of her most popular and cherished hits in 2008. Swift's standing in the music industry was cemented when the song achieved enormous commercial success.

A contemporary spin on the timeless Romeo and Juliet story is presented in the country-pop hit Love Story. A forbidden love that overcomes social pressures and family censure is the subject of the song. Idealism, youthful love, and the desire to stick with someone in the face of difficulties are all perfectly captured in it.

2. August

August, among the three songs on Folklore Swift, depicts the three sides of a single love triangle, along with Cardigan and Betty. However, August comes from the girl who had one wonderful summer and watches it all pass away; she is the one who doesn't get the happy ending in the triangle of love. It's both wonderful and painful. August is all about the summertime blues and the agony of the eighth month of the year.

3. Lover

Taylor Swift's romantic pop ballad Lover was released as the third single from her 2019 seventh studio album of the same name. Written by her, Taylor Swift's song deviates from the synth-pop style of her last album, Reputation. Lover's lyrics embrace the pleasures and ease of a devoted and loving partnership.

Swift highlights the emotional and intimate bond between two people while presenting a picture of a lasting and loving relationship. Unlike some of Swift's previous songs, the song's cozy, nostalgic tone conveys a more adult and contented view of love. This song moved to No. 10 on the Hot 100 due to the album's influence on the Billboard charts.

4. Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift's captivating song Wildest Dreams is from her 2014 fifth studio album, 1989. Swift's reflective and moving lyrics are complemented by the song's beautiful, ethereal sound.

The story of a passionate and intense affair in the song Wildest Dreams is acknowledged as ephemeral and transient despite its attraction and intensity. Swift creates a striking image of a relationship that exists in a transient space, similar to a lovely dream that might not endure forever.

5. Shake it Off

Pop song Shake It Off by Taylor Swift was the first single from her fifth studio album, 1989, released in 2014. Taylor Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback wrote the song, which adopted a more mainstream pop feel than Swift's previous country and country-pop offerings.

The cheerful and catchy song Shake It Off has a good message about letting go of criticism and negativity. Swift's attitude on the media attention she frequently received from the public is reflected in the lyrics. Listeners are urged to enjoy life and shake off any pessimism by the chorus, especially the line Shake it off.

6. Blank Space

One of Taylor Swift's best songs from her 2014 fifth studio album, 1989, is Blank Space. The song marked Swift's crossover from country to pop music and was released as the album's second single.

Blank Space is a lighthearted and self-aware commentary on Swift's public persona and how her relationships are portrayed in the media. Swift skillfully counters the tabloid storylines that frequently surround her in the song by employing comedy and sarcasm, which targets the media's propensity to sensationalize her personal life.

