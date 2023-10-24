Bitcoin surges past $34,000 on hopes of an ETF, sparking short squeeze and investor optimism

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has burst above the $34,000 barrier, attaining its highest value since May of the previous year. The rise in Bitcoin's price has been spurred chiefly by anticipating the approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

According to CNBC, Bitcoin traded at an astounding $34,596.40 on a Tuesday morning in Asia. The prospect of a Bitcoin ETF grew when a court judgment supported Grayscale, a crypto-focused asset management, over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This ruling might open the path for Grayscale's successful Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund to be converted into an ETF.

Briefly topping $35,000: A positive sentiment surge

The Bitcoin price suddenly surpassed $35,000 for the first time since May 2022, causing a frenzy in the cryptocurrency market. This gain in value was partly related to the excitement surrounding a prospective Bitcoin ETF, which resulted in a significant increase in short liquidations.

According to CNBC statistics, Bitcoin was up more than 10% on Tuesday, hovering at $34,624.82, its highest level since May 2022. It even hit an astounding peak of almost $35,100 late the preceding Monday night.

Short squeeze fuels the rally

The short squeeze phenomenon is a significant contributor to this spectacular surge. Investors who had bet against the cryptocurrency were forced to cover their short bets, resulting in a considerable price increase. According to crypto analytics source CoinGlass, Bitcoin saw $275.45 million in short liquidations on Sunday, followed by an additional $100.44 million on Monday.

"I don't think anyone expected the level of price action we're seeing," said Ryan Rasmussen, an analyst at Bitwise Asset Management, "and those investors who were shorting bitcoin in the $33,000 plus range are certainly feeling the pain of that surprise."

The ETF anticipation

The favorable court verdict in Grayscale's favor has raised hopes for the adoption of a Bitcoin ETF in the near future. With the SEC neglecting to file an appeal by a critical date, chances for the ultimate approval of a Bitcoin-related ETF in the coming months have strengthened. A Bitcoin ETF would allow investors to acquire exposure to Bitcoin's price changes without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. This is especially appealing to investors looking for a more reliable and regulated way to engage in the Bitcoin industry.

The crypto industry's rejuvenation

The crypto industry is eagerly watching these events since they might signal a substantial recovery. The business has been rocked by scandals and high-profile occurrences in the last year, including FTX's bankruptcy and accusations against Terraform and its CEO, Do Kwon, for scamming investors. The SEC's attack on cryptocurrency businesses such as Coinbase and Ripple has added to the industry's uncertainty.

Coinbase and Ripple, along with other crypto businesses, have attacked the United States for a lack of regulatory certainty, threatening to shift their operations to more crypto-friendly nations.

