Black teen Ralph Yarl shot in Kansas City: 5 things you need to know about the case

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager was shot by a man in Kansas City, and the terrifying incident has left the world in deep shock. The incident resulted in a nationwide outrage, the past weekend. As per the reports, Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and arm after he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger siblings. The recent updates suggest that the 16-year-old miraculously survived, but the sources close to his family suggest he has a long road to recovery.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about the Ralph Yarl shooting case. Have a look...

1. The 84-year-old shooter surrenders

According to the latest reports, the 84-year-old white house owner, Andrew D Lester, who shot the young Ralph Yarl for ringing his doorbell, turned himself in on Tuesday. The recent updates suggest that Andrew Lester surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The accused posted bond Tuesday afternoon and was released a few hours after his arrest.

2. Andrew Lester's confession

The reports suggest that Andrew D Lester confessed his crime to the police. The accused revealed that he and Ralph Yarl did not exchange words before he fired at him through a locked glass door. According to Lester, he thought Ralph was trying to break into the home and was “scared to death” due to the survivor's body frame.

3. The conditions for Lester's bail

The conditions of Andrew Lester’s $200,000 bond prohibit him from possessing any type of weapon. He cannot have direct or indirect contact with Ralph Yarl or his family members, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd.

4. What happened on April 13?

Reportedly, Ralph Yarl went to the wrong address (Andrew Lester’s residence) to pick up his younger siblings. However, he was immediately shot in the head and arm, after he rang the doorbell. According to Lester, he was lying down in bed when he heard the doorbell ring. Then he picked up his .32 caliber revolver and went to his home’s front entrance, which includes an interior door and a glass exterior door, which were both locked.

5. The boy's miraculous escape

The latest updates suggest that Ralph Yarl had a miraculous escape, and has already left the hospital post-treatment. However, the teenager has a long road to recovery, and it might take him sometime to come back to his healthy self.

