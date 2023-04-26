Bob Lee murder case: Here’s everything you need to know about the Cash App founder’s killing

Bob Lee, the founder of the famous tech company Cash App was stabbed to death a few days back. For the unversed, the American software engineer-turned-businessman was stabbed to death near the San Francisco city center. As per the reports, the police found the 43-year-old tech expert with stab wounds near the San Fransisco city center and treated him. However, he later died in hospital. According to recent updates, a man named Nima Momeni has been accused of killing Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni to plead not guilty

The recent updates suggest that a man named Nima Momeni has been accused of stabbing Bob Lee. As per the updates, the accused is planning to plead not guilty at the court, by the following week. According to his attorney, Nima Momeni Was supposed to be arraigned on the murder charge this Tuesday. But, that was put off until May 2 after the defense attorney Paula Canny asked for more time to prepare. According to the attorney, her client is planning also planning to deny the allegation of using a knife in the crime.

Bob Lee and Nima Momeni's relationship

As per the reports, Bob Lee who cofounded the payment service provider application named Cash App, was stabbed to death in the Rincon Hill neighborhood early on April 4, Tuesday. According to the authorities, the 38-year-old who hails from Emeryville, California, knew Lee for a very long time, and they were seen together in a vehicle shortly before the stabbing. The investigating team suggests that the planning might have been pre-planned owing to the reasons best known for Momeni. However, the defense attorney Paula Canny claimed that she has shreds of evidence that support the innocence of the accused.

