Bob Lee Murder Case: Nima Momeni’s prosecution postponed following toxicology report

Bob Lee, the co-founder of the famous finance app 'Cash App' was stabbed to death on April 4, this year. As reported earlier, the police found the software engineer-turned-entrepreneur in critical condition, near the San Francisco city center and rushed him to the hospital immediately. However, Bob Lee succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Later, a man named Nima Momeni, who hails from California was arrested for stabbing Bob Lee to death.

As reported earlier, the 38-year-old who hails from Emeryville, California, knew the Cash App co-founder for a very long time. The duo was seen together in a vehicle shortly before the stabbing. Even though the accused was arrested, his trial got postponed due to various reasons. Now, recent updates suggest that Nima Momeni’s prosecution has been postponed for the third time.

Nima Momeni's trial postponed for the third time

The judge has ordered to postpone Nima Momeni's prosecution for the third time after the release of Bob Lee's autopsy and toxicology reports, which confirmed the traces of alcohol, cocaine, and ketamine in his body. According to Momeni's attorney Paula Canny, Lee's autopsy and toxicology reports are going to leave a great impact on their defense strategy. "All information affects strategy and it confirms what I said. Didn't I say last week, I thought that there were going to be a lot of drugs? There are a lot of drugs in Bob Lee's system. I mean, Bob Lee's system was like the Walgreens of recreational drugs," said the attorney in her recent chat with the media.

District Attorney reacts to Paula Canny's comments

However, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who reacted to Nima Momeni's attorney Paula Canny, however, has a different take on the same. "At this point, regardless of whether somebody has or has not done drugs, that does not give someone a license to kill them," said Jenkins, who stated that the defense attorney is using the common tactic of shifting the blame on the victim of the crime.

Bob Lee's ex-wife Krista Lee expresses concern

The Cash App co-founder's ex-wife Krista Lee expressed her concerns over the third-time delay of Nima Momeni's trial, in her recent interaction with the media. She stated that Lee's family is 'Very disappointed' with the delays. Meanwhile, the judge has postponed Nima Momeni's trial till May 18.

ALSO READ: Bob Lee murder case: Here’s everything you need to know about the Cash App founder’s killing