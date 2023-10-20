Bottle of 1926 Macallan whisky expected to rake in 1.2 million pounds: Here's why

Few names in the realm of excellent spirits ring as loudly as Macallan. When it comes to producing great whiskies, this renowned distillery in the heart of Scotland is no stranger to the limelight. The 1926 Macallan, dubbed "liquid gold," has reclaimed center stage, capturing the hearts of collectors and whiskey lovers alike. This historic bottle is set to go under the hammer on November 18 at Sotheby's London, and the auction house predicts it might fetch a stunning £1.2 million as per The Guardian.

A remarkable legacy

The 1926 Macallan is already regarded as the most precious whiskey in the world. A bottle of Macallan 1926 made a record in 2019 when it sold for an incredible £1.5 million. With another excellent bottle on the auction board, whiskey aficionados and investors are anticipated to become even more excited. The bottle in question is expected to sell for anywhere between £750,000 and £1.2 million. If that doesn't make you wonder, consider this: a single 25ml shot from this bottle is valued between £25,000 and £40,000. That is the price of drinking history.

Aged to perfection

The Adami 1926 is the oldest vintage ever made by Macallan. This liquid gem matured in sherry barrels for an incredible six decades, patiently waiting to be found by discriminating palates. According to The Guardian, it's a rare find, with only 40 bottles made in 1986. What's noteworthy is that these bottles were not for sale; they were only available to Macallan's elite patrons. As a result, every time one of these bottles comes up for sale, it breaks records. The record was broken three times between 2018 and 2019, with three distinct variations: Sir Peter Blake, Michael Dillon, and Fine and Rare.

A whisky reborn

What distinguishes this 1926 Macallan bottle is that it has been reconditioned by the Macallan distillery. This painstaking procedure involves replacing the capsule and cork to ensure its perfect condition. But that isn't all. A 1ml liquid sample was removed from the bottle and tested at the Edrington headquarters in Glasgow to ensure its authenticity in comparison to another 1926 bottle. This particular bottle, the Macallan 1926 Adami, now serves as the standard for all other 1926 bottles that may be tested in the future. It is the pinnacle of excellence.

The most desirable bottle

Sotheby's global head of spirits, Jonny Fowle, discusses his delight at bringing this iconic bottle to auction. According to Jonny, the Macallan 1926 is the one whiskey that every auctioneer and collector wishes to acquire. He expressed his excitement at bringing a bottle to a Sotheby's auction for the first time since they broke the record for this vintage four years ago.

It's unclear if this valuable bottle of 1926 Macallan whiskey will ever be uncorked and drank. While one bottle is thought to have perished in the 2011 Japanese earthquake, another remains unaccounted for. Only one of these forty treasures has been opened and consumed. It bears witness to the awe and veneration that surrounds this liquid gold—a whiskey that transcends time and money, delivering a look into a world where history and artistry collide in a single, beloved bottle.

