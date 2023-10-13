'Brady from the 20 yard line': Fans go berserk as Logan Paul gets vicious face cut by Dillon Danis' mic throw

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Paul and Dillon Danis' upcoming battle. The dispute is now seen as being bloody. Paul is concentrating on his forthcoming fight with Dillon Danis, a fight that made a significant social media impact. Nina Agdal, Paul's fiancée, filed a restraining order and a lawsuit against Danis as a result of that social media battle because she believed he had gone too far.

Just two days before their scheduled boxing contest, the fighters met in person at the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference. Logan Paul and Danis got into a violent argument, and when it was over. During the news conference in Manchester, Paul and Danis started insulting one other. In an attempt to confront each other, Paul tossed a bottle at Danis, to which Danis retaliated by throwing his microphone at Paul.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul get violent at a press conference

Paul hurled a bottle at Danis as they marched towards one other, and the Bellator fighter returned the favor by firing his microphone straight at Paul's face. When Danis hurled the microphone at Paul, he leaped into the air, cutting him in the face and starting to bleed. Paul and Danis were ready for battle two days before they were actually scheduled to face off in the ring, so security hurried to keep them apart. Before everyone could leave the stage, the security staff had to keep shoving Danis back as he attempted to attack Paul.

This incident has however left the fans on the edge of their seats with the fight getting even more intense. Some of the fans went crazy after watching the video of Paul and Danis' encounter, and have shared their hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul claims he is prepared for his battle against Dillon Danis on Saturday after Danis struck Paul in the head during a news conference with a microphone. At the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday night, two fights take place: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. At 12:00 ET on @ESPN, the official weigh-ins for the KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fights will start.

