TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to mass death.

River levels increased once more on Sunday and torrential rains flooded parts of southern Brazil, displacing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and killing 145. The Civil Defence Agency said that over 132 people are missing and more than 600,000 have been evacuated.

The state capital Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba river burst its banks and submerged more than half of the city, is one of 446 towns that have seen dramatic scenes of survivors rescued from floodwaters in the wake of two weeks of record rainfall that unleashed flooding and mudslides across the state, according to a Sunday Xinhua news agency report.

Experts link Brazil floods to climate change

The southernmost state of Brazil, which shares borders with Uruguay and Argentina, is expected to have further intense rains through Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology. Experts link the flood, which has affected over two million people, to climate change that has been made worse by the El Nino weather phenomena.

According to state officials on Sunday, the levels of all the major rivers in the state are tending to rise. The majority of the state's regions have a very high potential for future flooding, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Warning for Natural Disasters (Cemaden). Couches and other items were visible floating in murky waters in the state capital Porto Alegre's flooded district.

Government announces emergency spending

Regarding the issue that has forced around 538,000 people out of the state's about 10.9 million residents to flee, the government stated on Saturday night that it will be allocating over 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency funding. The federal government stated in a statement that with the addition of this fresh funding, the state has already received more than 60 billion reais in federal cash.

According to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the country will restore what was destroyed. US President Joe Biden stated in a statement on Saturday that his administration is reaching out to the Brazilian government for assistance.

