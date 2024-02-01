Brazilian Man Dies After Consuming Poisonous Pufferfish; Find All DETAILS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

In a shocking incident reported by the New York Post, a 46-year-old man from Brazil, Magno Sergio Gomes, lost his life after consuming a poisonous pufferfish given to him as a gift by an unidentified friend. The venomous nature of the fish, capable of killing 30 humans, led to a tragic outcome for Magno.

Unforeseen consequences of a gift

The incident unfolded in Aracruz, Espirito Santa, over the weekend. Magno, unfamiliar with handling pufferfish, received it as a gift. His sister, Myrian Gomes Lopes, revealed that her brother had never cleaned a pufferfish before, making the situation even more dangerous.

Despite their lack of experience, Magno and his friend proceeded to cut the fish, extract the liver, and boil it. They consumed the dish with lemon juice. However, within an hour, both fell ill. Lopes recounted, "Magno started to feel numb in his mouth."

Upon realizing the severity of the situation, the man rushed himself to the hospital. The US Center for Disease Control identified the culprit as tetrodotoxin, an incredibly potent toxin found in pufferfish liver and gonads. This toxin, nearly 1,000 times more lethal than cyanide, disrupted the transmission of signals from nerves to muscles, leading to paralysis.

Tragic outcome and lingering effects

Despite being placed on life support, Magno succumbed to the poisoning after spending 35 days in the hospital. Lopes explained, "The doctors told our family that he died from poisoning, which had quickly traveled to his head." His friend, although surviving, faces challenges with his legs due to neurological impacts.

The unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with consuming certain types of marine life, even when seemingly innocent culinary experiments are attempted.

