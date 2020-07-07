  1. Home
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID 19; Confirms test results in an interview

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil has recently confirmed in a television interview that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Read on for further details.
2172 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 10:59 pm
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus. He has confirmed the news in an exclusive television interview on Tuesday. However, Bolsonaro adds that he is in good health despite having a fever. For the unversed, he had taken a test for COVID-19 after having developed symptoms. The political leader spoke about his health details while wearing a mask and addressing a crowd of reporters. Bolsonaro says that he fell ill on Sunday and has been taking medications.

Not only that, but he also talks about his desire to take a walk around which he cannot because of the medical recommendations.  The news about the Brazilian President developing symptoms of Coronavirus was already circulated by the local media some time back. Coming back to Bolsonaro, he has also revealed about undergoing a lung scan the results of which have come out clean. Earlier, he had reportedly termed COVID-19 a ‘little flu’ thereby playing down its severity and consequences.

Not only that, but he was also spotted stepping out without a mask at times and mingling around with his supporters and other people. Bolsonaro was even ordered by the judge in June to follow the guidelines of wearing a mask but he defied the same. He has also attended many events over the weekend. Talking about Brazil, numerous reports state that the largest country of Latin America has witnessed the second largest outbreak of Coronavirus in the world after the United States.

