British Army officer Preet Chandi becomes first Indian origin woman to trek solo to the South Pole
Indian origin Preet Chandi created history by becoming the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole after trekking 700 miles solo in just 40 days. The 32-year-old captain with the British Army announced the achievement on her live blog at the end of Day 40. She traveled 700 miles (1,127 kilometres) while pulling a pulk, battling temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of around 60mph
“I made it to the South Pole where it’s snowing. Feeling so many emotions right now. I knew nothing about the polar world three years ago and it feels so surreal to finally be here. It was tough getting here and I want to thank everybody for their support,” her blog read.
“This expedition was always about so much more than me. I want to encourage people to push their boundaries and to believe in themselves, and I want you to be able to do it without being labelled a rebel. I have been told no on many occasions and told to ‘just do the normal thing’, but we create our own normal," Chandi added.
The mountaineer posted a live tracking map of her trek. She also uploaded regular blogs of her journey to the snow-capped region.
“Day 40 – Finished. Preet has just made history becoming the first woman of colour to complete a solo expedition in Antarctica,” read the final entry of her blog.
She even gave a beautiful piece of advice. "You are capable of anything you want. No matter where you are from or where your start line is, everybody starts somewhere. I don’t want to just break the glass ceiling; I want to smash it into a million pieces,” she said.
