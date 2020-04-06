#MyCoronaStory
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets hospitalised after Coronavirus symptoms fail to subside

Boris Johnson, The Prime Minister of the U.K. got hospitalised on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 as his symptoms failed to subside.
Mumbai
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Coronavirus ten days ago. The 55-year-old had been self-isolating and working from home ever since his diagnosis. Boris Johnson was the first leader to have contracted the novel COVID-19 but continued working from home. However, the Prime Minister of U.K., Boris Johnson, got hospitalised on Sunday, 10 days after his diagnosis as his Coronavirus symptoms failed to subside.

A press release from his office stated that Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital in London for tests as the British Prime Minister is displaying persistent symptoms of Coronavirus even after 10 days since his diagnosis. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26. He got himself diagnosed after experiencing mild symptoms like fever and cold for a day and his result came back positive.

The 55-year-old Prime Minister was in quarantine at his residence at 10 Downing Street until he got hospitalised yesterday. Boris Johnson is still heading the British government. However, as reported by The Associated Press, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over today's meeting on Coronavirus and will also take the lead should Prime Minister Boris Johnson become unable to lead.

"I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands," Boris Johnson stated at a conference held on March 3. The U.K. Prime Minister tested positive for Coronavirus on March 26, two days after he imposed the lockdown in Britain.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Getty images, The Associated Press

