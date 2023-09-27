'Bro gave up': Logan Paul massively trolls Dillon Danis over cryptic tweet

After a four-year absence, Dillon Danis will make his combat sports comeback on October 14 when he faces Logan Paul in his boxing debut at the Prime Card event. A barrage of personal jabs at each other has been going on ever since Logan Paul and Dillon Danis announced the fight.

While Logan Paul has attacked Dillon's fighting career, the former UFC fighter has attacked his fiancée, Nina Agdal, which has led to legal action. In addition to a restraining order against him, Agdal has sued him for 150k dollars in damages. Danis has frequently expressed his frustration with the court proceedings, calling Logan a "coward" in the process.

Logan Paul makes fun of Dillon Danis' tweet

Recently, the host of Impaulsive asserted that Dillon is using the legal action as an "excuse" to skip the October 14 match. So, when Danis made a couple of cryptic messages indicating he was quitting, Logan sort of celebrated. Danis confused fight-goers on September 26 when he announced on X that Logan "doesn't want me to fight" then reversed himself a few hours later and said he was "over" everything.

That last tweet by Danis fueled speculation that he would be leaving the battle, which some people have since denied, but Logan couldn't help but make fun of it. He called Danis a "p*ssy" and a "b*tch" on Instagram for his tweet, and then he said that he withdrew out of the bout because of a "Matrix meme" in which he said that Dillon will lose no matter how he behaves leading up to the match.

Is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis getting canceled?

According to reports by Dexerto, the latest lawsuit brought by Logan's fiancée Nina hasn't prevented the fight from happening, but the buildup to the Paul-Danis has been fantastic, and many are still speculating about whether the match will still go through. Paul and Danis have both accused each other of wanting to back out from the fight. Additionally, they both rejected the idea that the withdrawal would come from them. Whether these two will show up for their battle on October 14 is still unknown, but all these events that have been happening for the past month have just been raising the curiosity of their fans.

