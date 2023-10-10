'Bro is doing side quests': Fans appalled at Mr. Beast winning USD 10k in Dune board game tournament

One of the most well-known and influential content creators in the world right now is the YouTuber MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson. Jimmy has meticulously recreated a wide range of complex sociological experiments during his career as a content creator. He is the most subscribed YouTuber with over 186 million followers on the platform.

With crazy challenges, experiments, and generous donations to friends, family, fans, and those in need, he shot to fame; occasionally, his films cost millions to produce. Recently, the YouTuber said he had won 10,000 dollars in the Dune: Imperium Uprising board game tournament and that he would now be going to bury himself alive for a week in a tweet on October 8.

MrBeast wins 10k dollars in a board game tournament

The 25-year-old has repeatedly shown that he is prepared to use every dollar he has to produce the best videos. However, the YouTuber claims he "doesn't care" about the money, even after winning huge in the board game competition. Fans quickly pointed out in the comments that 10k dollars doesn't seem like much for Mr. Beast given that he occasionally spends millions of dollars on a single video. MrBeast retaliated by saying that he doesn't really care about the money and that he just likes playing strategy games. However, his comments section with hilarious and appalling reactions from fans!

MrBeasts' videos

MrBeasts’ latest video was published on October 7, 2023, with the title "World's Most Dangerous Trap!" A participant named Mack was put through a 10-round gauntlet in it. In addition to this, it included other risky stunts for a $1 million cash prize.

Already, 2.5 million people have watched the video. Mr. Beast continues to stand up for his unrestrained method of producing interesting stuff. Over two months were needed to construct the 10 stages. The nearly 20-minute-long video includes several distinct scenarios.

