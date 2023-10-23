'Bro thinks he is on the team': Fans roast MrBeast for wearing Buccaneers jersey at NFL game

No one can ever predict what MrBeast is going to do next. The famous personality recently surpassed the 200 million subscriber threshold as he continued to expand his followers on YouTube. With his enormous challenge videos over the last three years, MrBeast has lifted the standard on YouTube.

At first, he only competed against his friends, but as time passed, thousands more subscribers and even celebrities were added. In addition to working with the NFL occasionally and making appearances on late-night talk shows, he has also been in advertisements that have aired during the Super Bowl.

MrBeast leaves fans surprised

He was sighted on October 22 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game versus the Atlanta Falcons dressed in full uniform, suggesting he may be doing additional work for the NFL. MrBeast had the opportunity to put on his uniform for the Buccaneers before their 16-13 loss to the Falcons; however, he didn't get to play a snap or anything of the sort. Before the game, Mr. Beast was seen enjoying himself on the field in the video footage.

However, the internet became a little confused by the whole situation after the NFL posted a video of the YouTube star signing autographs for fans while dressed in full uniform before the game to Twitter/X. Many of them roasted him for his appearance everywhere!

Here are some fan reactions:

MrBeast's association with NFL and NBA

The NFL's move to work with MrBeast is in line with its initiatives to interact with gamers and younger people in order to counter the aging demographic of its regular viewership. The NFL has already incorporated gaming aspects into popular video games like Fortnite and the Toy Story-themed game.

MrBeast's association with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets indicates his expanding participation with established sports organizations. Many of his younger fans were interested in the Hornets after he referred to them as his "hometown team" on Twitter. His ascent into the wider cultural mainstream has been facilitated by the rising popularity of his YouTube channel.

