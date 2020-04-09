Broadway theatres to remain closed until June because of the Coronavirus pandemic

Broadway theatres are likely to remain closed for two more months owing to the Coronavirus scare. The restrictions might be lifted after June 7, 2020.

Just like other movie halls and multiplexes, the shutters of Broadway theatres have also been closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected every corner of the world. A total number of 41 broadway theatres have remained closed since March 12, 2020. However, with the COVID-19 scare still hovering over the countries, it has been decided that these theatres will remain closed for a longer period. Initially, various industry leaders had decided to open them in mid-April.

Now the decision has been altered and there has been an extension of two more months post which the restrictions are likely to be lifted after June 7, 2020. This announcement has been made by a trade association called The Broadway League that represents the producers and owners of the theatre houses. However, it is feared that the theatres might have to remain closed for a longer period given the current situation. The league’s president, Charlotte St. Martin says that they will keep on monitoring government restrictions.

The ticket holders will be given a follow-up of whatever restrictions are being introduced or added. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has already announced while addressing a news conference that it is too early to determine as to when the large gatherings can resume. He further said that many other questions related to work, school, essential services, etc. will come up before the topic of going to Broadway theatres. Just like others, the entertainment industry all around the world has been adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis and the consequences are clearly visible to everyone.

