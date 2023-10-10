'Broken heart': Conor McGregor offers Dillon Danis brutal advice as tiff with Logan Paul inches closer

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has escalated to new heights in recent weeks, fueled by personal attacks and legal actions. Amidst the controversy, the anticipation for their October 14 showdown continues to build. In the midst of this heated feud, Conor McGregor, a longtime training partner of Danis, has weighed in with some intriguing advice.

The legal drama

The conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis reached a boiling point when Danis targeted Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal. This led to a lawsuit and a restraining order being issued against the former UFC fighter. The legal proceedings have cast a shadow over the lead-up to their upcoming fight, with Danis even hinting at walking away from the entire situation.

Known primarily for his grappling skills, Dillon Danis has been diligently working on improving his striking game in preparation for the showdown with Logan Paul. While rumors circulated that Danis was training with Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar has clarified that he isn't involved in his striking preparations but did offer some unique advice.

McGregor's unconventional advice

Conor McGregor, who has shared a long history of training with Dillon Danis, hasn't been shy about his disdain for the Paul brothers. In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor took the trash talk to the next level by suggesting that Danis should break Logan Paul's leg and encouraged him to pull guard to achieve that. He also commended Danis for taking on the challenge and wished him success on fight night, as reported by Dexerto.

While Conor McGregor has expressed interest in the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, it remains unclear whether he will be present at the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis showdown in Manchester. Nevertheless, McGregor's words have added another layer of intrigue to this already highly anticipated event.

A risky strategy

Conor McGregor's advice, though provocative, raises questions about the strategy that Dillon Danis should employ in the fight. Taking the fight to the ground to "break" Logan Paul's leg would likely result in disqualification, making it an impractical and potentially costly approach.

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis feud has transformed into a sensational spectacle, marked by legal disputes and fiery verbal duels. McGregor's unorthodox counsel injects an additional layer of intrigue as fans eagerly anticipate their showdown on October 14, speculating on whether Danis will follow his mentor's guidance or stick with a conventional strategy inside the ring.

