Bronny James update: Basketball star spotted in Minnesota with LeBron James for potential medical treatment

NBA star LeBron James and his son Bronny James visited Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic over the weekend. LeBron took his son to the Mayo Clinic which is recognized as one of the greatest medical institutions in the country. The reason for the visit might be to give the USC hooper further treatment after the medical emergency last month.

For the unversed, Bronny experienced a cardiac arrest on July 24 while he was practicing with his team. It is reported that Bronny is taking all required medical treatments after the incident and before he returns to court. Medical experts believe that Bronny has an extremely high chance of never being able to play again. The James family did say, however, that they would address his issue as soon as they were safe doing so.

Last month, Bronny passed unconsciously while practicing for USC basketball, and a 911 call was made from the Galen Centre in Los Angeles. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Bronny James received emergency care after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. He was carried home after being released from the hospital a week after the event.

Lebron James also tweeted to give an update regarding Bronny's health saying, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. It looks like Bronny is doing fine now after he was spotted with his family at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

Will Bronny James return to USC?

It's still too early to say whether or when James would return to play for USC. James was one of the highly-regarded recruit additions to USC's No. 3-ranked incoming recruiting class, and he was anticipated to be a crucial part of the Trojans' success this season.

It was reported earlier that it’s possible that he plays basketball for USC for up to four years, but it's also expected that the NBA will eventually choose him. Though Bronny is keeping fine for now, he is yet to announce whether he return to the game or not.

