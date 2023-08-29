'Bros friends with the FBI agent' - Netizens react to Dillon Danis' latest explosive post on Nina Agdal

On October 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to exchange blows at the big night. Fans are waiting to see who wins after their intense social media war before the match. Both of them have contributed to the event's promotion, and in the case of Logan and Dillon, the rivalry has only grown since the announcement as the UFC fighter takes aim at his rival's recently engaged fiancée.

Danis keeps publishing images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancee, on social media, to take a dig at Paul. This time, he posted a video of her pleading for a 'big fat sausage' because she had been without s*x for too long and was ready to accept anything. The video has been gaining massive views and netizens have reacted to Danis being consistent in taking down Paul and his fiance on social media.

Dillon Danis posts Nina Adgals's video

In the video, Adgal shows her annoyance at the lack of sexual activity she was having at the time the video was shot. She continues by outlining her needs. However, Agdal says in the video that her only request was the absence of any sexually transmitted infections (STDs) in the pen*s.

Whether she created the video as a joke or a genuine request for help is unknown. In light of Danis' nasty internet assault using images of Agdal with other men, Paul, recently said that their romantic relationship has not changed and will not either.

The former MMA fighter never stopped sharing pictures of Logans's fiancée Nina Agdal with other guys just before he is set to fight him. In the past, Danis had asserted that he had a picture that was so vulgar that if it was made public, the fight would be called off and he may possibly go to jail. Agdal had relationships with Adam Levine, Leonardo DiCaprio, and other celebrities, but she got engaged to Paul earlier this year.

Along with the match of Logan Paul and Dillion, another huge match that is going to take place on the same night is between KSI and Tommy Fury as well. With a startling total of seven championship bouts, the event has been dubbed the 'Prime Card,' and fans are excited for what is sure to be an action-packed evening.

