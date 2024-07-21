Buzz Aldrin opens up about the 'love' of his life wife Anca Faur: 'We do everything together...'

Retired astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, who recently celebrated the Apollo 11 moon landing's 55th anniversary, is ecstatic about his life and marriage to Anca Faur. In an interview, Aldrin expressed his happiness with his relationship with Faur to PEOPLE. He spoke openly about how, since their January 20, 2023 wedding, he has "never been happier."

"We do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects, and watching the world go by," Aldrin said. He referred to Faur as "the love of my life," sharing their strong bond and shared experiences. Aldrin said, "I am lucky beyond words" to have Faur by his side.

Aldrin and Faur's journey to marriage

Aldrin and Faur met in December 2017 at a work event and started dating in May 2018. Aldrin has previously praised Faur, claiming she possesses "the whole Wizard of Oz package" of "brains, heart [and] courage." He admired how well they communicated and admitted that Faur's distinct qualities drew him to her.

Their journey to marriage was not quick. Aldrin acknowledged that winning Faur's heart took some time. He explained that she has a bit of a stubborn streak, so it took him several years before she agreed to be his bride. He claimed that he is more stubborn than she is. Faur added that they both knew in their hearts that marrying each other was the right decision.

Aldrin and Faur's memorable wedding day

The couple married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday, the same day he was honored at the Living Legends of Aviation 20th Annual Awards Gala. Aldrin remarked, "All the stars were now aligned to marry." Their wedding was a small, intimate ceremony in a park near their home, attended by family and friends.

Aldrin's daughter Jan, son Andy, grandson Jeffrey, and great-grandchildren were present, as were Faur's son Vlad Ghenciu and granddaughters Kaia and McCali. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Beverly Hilton and a dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel with their closest loved ones. Aldrin called the day "a beautiful day" and one that would be "held dear in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

Buzz Aldrin's life after the wedding

Since their wedding, Aldrin and Faur have continued to enjoy spending time together. Aldrin expressed his satisfaction with their shared life, stating that they both felt deep in their hearts all these years that marrying each other felt right. Their relationship, which is characterized by mutual respect and shared experiences, continues to bring them happiness.

Aldrin's reflections on his life with Faur reveal a profound appreciation and affection for his partner. He wraps up: "I am just the luckiest man in this, or any other, world."

Their story shows the joy that can come from finding love later in life, as well as the fulfillment that comes from sharing life's milestones with a loved one.

