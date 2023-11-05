California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo faces DUI charges post late-night collision in Los Angeles; Report

Wendy Carrillo, a California Assemblymember, found herself in a hazardous situation in the early hours of Friday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department records, Carrillo, 43, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. and jailed at 4:07 a.m. Her arrest was based on allegations of driving under the influence following a traffic incident in Los Angeles. Carrillo reportedly collided with two parked cars in the 6200 block of Monterey Road in northeast Los Angeles, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. This unexpected occurrence set off a chain of events that are now generating headlines.

Sneezing spell or impaired driving?

A cell phone video acquired by Fox 11 from the owner of one of the damaged automobiles shows a strange discussion between Carrillo and the police officers on the site. Carrillo can be heard on camera addressing the cops, "I'm sorry. I sneezed and lost sight of the car." The footage then shows Carrillo doing a field sobriety test, during which she appears to lose her equilibrium. The video's witness also noticed that Carrillo's speech appeared slurred, raising suspicions about the exact reason for the crash and subsequent arrest.

ALSO READ: Who is Kyle Hanagami? What we know so far about his copyright case against Fortnite makers

LAPD's response and controversy

In response to media attention and public criticism, the Los Angeles Police Department made a statement on social media admitting the event and the contentious components of the DUI investigation. According to the statement, Chief Moore asked the local command to evaluate the officers' body-worn footage of their conduct. The LAPD believes that the officers' actions are not improper at this time, noting the necessity for a fair and distraction-free area for field sobriety tests. This comment has sparked considerable debate regarding how law enforcement should handle such instances.

Consequences and Carrillo's response

According to the Los Angeles Times, LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz offered a synopsis of Carrillo's arrest. She was detained after being involved in a traffic accident while having a blood-alcohol level that was allegedly double the legal limit. Just hours after her arrest, Carrillo was freed on her recognizance.

Later, in reaction to the event, Carrillo published a statement, expressing her appreciation that no one was injured and her willingness to cooperate with police officials. Carrillo accepted her duty as a public servant to keep a higher level of personal conduct, promising to seek the required assistance and support. She also apologized profusely to her family, constituents, colleagues, and staff for any behaviors that fell short of expectations.

Meanwhile, Wendy Carrillo's DUI arrest continues to pique the public's curiosity and spark debate, serving as a reminder of the need for accountability and openness in cases involving public officials. It remains to be seen how the judicial processes play out and how they will affect Carrillo's political career and reputation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Generative AI? Exploring Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent comments on the subject